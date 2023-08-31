Lawmakers discuss ways to prevent influx of foreign seafood in Mobile County

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Lawmakers are now stepping in to help Mobile County amid a current influx of imported foreign seafood after Bayou La Batre signed a disaster declaration, calling on Congress for help.

A city dubbed “Alabama’s seafood capital” says some of its products are not from the Gulf.

“The tail on the Gulf shrimp has a distinct green hue. They have a green, distinct marking. You won’t find it on pond-raised shrimp,” explained Earnie Anderson, President of Graham Shrimp Company in Bayou La Batre.

For the past year, Bayou La Batre officials say the area is one of several in Mobile County where pounds of imported foreign seafood are being dumped.

“…I mean, this is communities in South Mobile County, South Baldwin County, in my districts – Bayou La Batre, Dauphin Island, Coden,” said State Representative Chip Brown.

Earnie Anderson is the President of Graham Shrimp Company, which distributes seafood to restaurants.

“We’re kind of in a perfect storm here right now with the fuel costs going up … and the processing costs…everything’s gone up,” said Anderson.

Days after Bayou La Batre signed a disaster declaration, Gov. Kay Ivey expressed support for the fishing industry.

“She is working with our Congressional delegation to try to remedy the situation in regards to the tariffs and then also exploring any federal grants that may be available,” said Brown.

Anderson says he would also like Alabama to pass a law similar to one passed in Louisiana, requiring restaurants to post notices on their front door informing customers whether they’re selling foreign seafood.

“We do have a law passed. It’s a Consumer Right to Know bill which requires a restaurant to, when asked, to inform the consumer what the product is, what county of origin when asked but it doesn’t go as far as labeling on the menu,” Anderson explains.

It’s a move Rep. Brown supports, saying, “I’m going to introduce legislation that will require labels on the front of all seafood packaging, that will tell you where it’s from.”

