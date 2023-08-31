The Life of a Single Mom Conference happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 National TLSM Single Moms’ Conference is coming! They will have both in-person and virtual attendance options available. And it’s absolutely FREE!

The in-person event will be at the Mount Hebron Church, Mobile, AL this weekend! Join ladies from across the US for a powerful time of worship, Holy Spirit-filled keynote sessions, national speakers, giveaways, food, childcare, and so much more. If you are a single mom, looking for an encounter with the Lord and hungry for a breakthrough, this event is for you!

The event begins on Friday, September 1st, and runs from 6 - 8:30 PM. Day two begins on September 2nd and runs from 8 AM - 1 PM.

This is the largest single moms’ conference in the U.S. Audiences, both virtually and in person, will hear from keynote speakers on single parent issues, experience life-changing worship, enter to win door prizes, visit vendor booths, and most importantly, be stretched spiritually, emotionally, parentally, and financially to go to new heights with the Lord. In-person attendance also includes 2 meals and dessert.

(Note: This event will also provide ministry leaders who work with single moms a special workshop on effective best practices, led by Jennifer Maggio.)

This event is free, but registration is required. For more info, visit tinyurl.com/2023tlsmconf.

The Life of a Single Mom is a national, faith-based, nonprofit that exists to see that no single mom walks alone. To date, the organization has worked with hundreds of churches to start a single mom’s support group in cities throughout the U.S. and beyond, as well as having served hundreds of thousands of single mothers with a variety of programs. Offering a large array of books, curriculum, training materials, online instructional videos, podcasts, newsletters, life skills education, and more, TLSM is one of the largest single-mom organizations in the U.S. The robust selection of single mom programs focuses on empowering single moms to grow spiritually, emotionally, financially, and parentally through Single Mom University, Single Moms Across America, the National TLSM Single Moms Conference, boot camps, and a variety of other programs. For more information, visit thelifeofasinglemom.com, email info@thelifeofasinglemom.com, or call 225-341-8055.

