Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener

Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have announced that they will pay tribute to its late, great former head coach Mike Leach.

Leach died on December 12, 2022, at the age of 61 due to complications from a heart condition.

According to Mississippi State Athletics, Leach will be honored throughout the contest in what will be the first game at Davis Wade Stadium since his passing.

The release says that “notable remembrances” will be visible, including a presentation with the Leach family at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Leach spent three seasons in Starkville. He became the 34th head coach in Mississippi State football history on January 9, 2020.

The former head coach led the Bulldogs to bowl games in all three seasons of his tenure and defeated seven AP Top 25 opponents – the third-most such wins ever by a head coach at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network.

