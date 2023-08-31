Mobile County contractor charged with taking money for jobs he never intended to finish

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday arrested a contractor accused of failing to complete work for nearly a dozen customers.

James Dewayne Gill Jr., 46, of Satsuma, has been charged with 12 counts of theft and 11 counts of identity theft. The represents 11 customers plus a pool supply company that prosecutors allege he wrote a bad check to.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman said she has not totaled the losses.

“I would say it is a significant amount,” she said.

A District Attorney’s task force made the arrest. Gill was mum as authorities led him to a Sheriff’s Office SUV at Government Plaza to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.

In response to a reporter’s attempt to give him a chance to avoid a one-sided tory, he replied: “It’s always one-sided.”

Susman said the District Attorney’s Office got complaints about Gill while investigating a different pool contractor, Doug Wilson. She said investigators have identified 11 of Gill’s victims.

“He’s an unlicensed contractor, and we received several complaints that he was taking money from clients and the not performing the work for which he was compensated. … This man was taking money from people for work that he was never planning to perform,” she said.

Complaints about Gill date back several years. Several people who accuse him of wrongdoing even formed a Facebook Messenger group dedicated to swapping stories about their experiences with him.

Mobile resident Sandra Politis says she hired Gill in 2019 to build brick walls and brickwork around her pool area. She says he told her the job would take six to eight weeks. It dragged on for a year and a half.

Beyond the aggravation, she said, it cost her about $10,000.

“I had to pay cement guys that job, work that he was supposed to do,” she said. “I had to pay some backfilling. My yard was demolished. Yeah, just yeah. It was work that I had paid him to do.”

Others who accuse Gill describe similar experiences – money paid, work half-done and excuse upon excuse when they confronted him.

Nicole Hare told FOX10 News that Gill began to dig a swimming pool at her west Mobile home on March 9. She Gill’s terms were standard. The homeowner pays part of the cost upfront and then the rest when the job is complete.

“There weren’t any red flags originally,” she said.

And Gill’s workers started the work, Hare said.

“After about the third week, there was a major decline in the amount of work that we saw in our backyard. … It just started to go sour after that,” she said.

After spending $32,000, Hare said, she hired a different contractor to finish the job.

“They basically told us we were going to have to pay for a whole other pool,” she said.

Saraland resident Samantha Wilkinson said she put up $8,000 in June for a renovation.

“He really just never came back after that,” she said.

It’s not just Mobile County residents. Some Baldwin County residents say they also paid Gill for work he never completed. Mobile County prosecutors said they referred those complaints to the Baldwin County DA’s Office.

Fairhope resident Ty Prim said he paid Gill $44,000 in February 2022 to refinish his existing pool deck and build a build an adjacent hot tub and spa. He said the work stretched well beyond the promised two months and that Gill never did fully complete it.

“It was just a nightmare – very stressful dealing with him,” he said. “Because we were tired of him. We were fed up. Our pool is a huge part of our family. We spent a lot of time back there. And we couldn’t use it for over a year.”

Hare said she has mixed emotions upon learning of Gill’s arrest.

“It’s exciting. It’s sad,” she said. “It’s sad for him. I hate that.”

Politis said she hired Gill originally after seeing him doing brickwork at the entrance of her subdivision.

“So, I stopped and got his number,” she said. “It was a bad stop. I should have kept on going that day.”

Wilson, the other pool contractor facing criminal charges, has a hearing scheduled for October.

