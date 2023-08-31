Advertise With Us
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge

Jessica Odom
Jessica Odom(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a corrections officer with the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Jessica Monique Odom, 32, is charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Odom began working as a corrections officer at the jail in 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We will continue to arrest those who are selling and trafficking drugs in our community and that includes the jail,” said Sheriff Paul Burch for a news release. “I don’t care if you are a corrections officer, deputy, inmate or drug dealer on the streets, you will be arrested and charged accordingly.”

The matter remains under investigation, and there could be additional arrests, according to the MCSO.

