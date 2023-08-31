MPD: Vehicle hits, injures 67-year-old pedestrian downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Mobile, authorities said.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the scene at Government and Royal streets around 9:20 a.m.

MPD said the victim, a 67-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

