Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD: Vehicle hits, injures 67-year-old pedestrian downtown

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Mobile, authorities said.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the scene at Government and Royal streets around 9:20 a.m.

MPD said the victim, a 67-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
Baldwin County authorities seek woman for questioning in homicide case
Baldwin County authorities seek woman for questioning in homicide case
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities seek woman for questioning in mother’s homicide