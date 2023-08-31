Advertise With Us
MPD: Woman arrested for stealing meat & throwing chemical on restaurant employee

Employee walking out backdoor as suspect walks out with meat in hand.
Employee walking out backdoor as suspect walks out with meat in hand.(El Rincon Tacos & Grill)
By Lee Peck
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless woman remains in Metro Jail after Mobile Police say she robbed a restaurant -- then threw a chemical onto one of the employees.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. at El Rincon Tacos & Grill on Theodore Dawes Road.

The restaurant’s manager tells me they’ve the suspect before -- in fact -- they say she purchased a taco last week. However, Tuesday they say there was no exchange of payment -- nor did she come into the restaurant. Instead surveillance video shows her bypass the front door -- and let herself into he back storage building, which is normally locked.

She was in there for around two minutes. The manager tells FOX 10 News she would help herself to an electric drill, a bottle of Fabuloso, and a huge hunk of meat from the freezer.

But it was nowhere near a clean getaway. This is what we call a true “caught in the act” -- as she exits the storage room an employee comes out the backdoor -- catching her red-handed -- or in this case red-meat-handed.

With the meat, drill, and Fabuloso in hand -- she takes off running behind the building. Several employees run out the backdoor. We’re told she eventually dropped the meat before heading to the neighboring parking lot -- where she threw a chemical on one of the employees before running across 7 lanes of traffic to a nearby carwash.

By this time Mobile Police were already in enroute and arrested 48-year-old Kelly Trammell on scene a short time later. According to jail records she’s homeless.

Paramedics also showed up to check out the employee -- who was not injured. They believe the chemical was some sort of soap used to wash dogs.

Meanwhile, we’re told Trammell also had several steaks in her bag. It’s unclear where those came from. She’s currently facing a robbery charge and two counts of probation revocation.

