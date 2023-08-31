Advertise With Us
National Preparedness Month: Making sure you’re disaster-ready

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Major weather disasters impact the nation yearly, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. North America has experienced wildfires, devastating heat waves, and record flooding this year. That’s why this National Preparedness Month is more important than ever, serving as a timely reminder that it is critically important to be ready before disasters and emergencies occur.

CHERYL’S EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS PLAN CHECKLIST:

· HOUSING HELP Don’t let disaster displacement delay quick recovery

· POWER PROTECTION Portable power stations to fit every need

· ENERGY SOLUTIONS How to keep power systems running

· RESTORE & CLEAN UP Tools to make restoration quick and efficient

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Nelson is an instructor and meteorologist for FEMA’s National Disaster Preparedness Training Center. She is certified by the American Meteorological Society. She helps save lives by teaching the public how to prepare for hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, tornados, thunderstorms, winter storms, and extreme heat - focusing on family and pet preparedness. Cheryl has appeared on BBC World News, Fox and Friends, the national talk show, The Real, The Weather Channel, The AccuWeather Network, and CNBC. Nelson is also a former winner of the Mrs. America Pageant

You can more information on her website.

