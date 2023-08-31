New Publix in Fairhope delayed opening due to underground issues

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A new Publix shopping center in Fairhope at Highways 104 and 181 has sat empty for months after construction seemingly wrapped up.

Businesses-owners in that center were expecting to open at the beginning of summer. Now, it’s almost September, and there’s been no luck.

City officials said it’s what’s underground that’s causing the problems.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said there are issues with the sewage infrastructure, and the site contractor is working to fix it.

A water line must be moved on Highway 104 per ALDOT requirements since it cannot be under asphalt. ALDOT said a gas line also needed moving to save nearby oak trees. Any other issues they said are between Publix, the developer, and contractor.

The developer, LW Cave Real Estate, sent a statement.

ALDOT said Publix asked for some mistakes to be corrected before opening.

Publix sent a statement.

They also added since they are a tenant in the building, any questions regarding delays should be directed to the landlord.

When doors do eventually open, people nearby are ready to shop.

“I do drive past here,” said Kimberly Fontenot. “I work down the road. I would love to shop there. It’s convenient on the way home from work. I know it’s been delayed with something with the development issues, but I am looking forward to it.”

Donald Sanford agreed.

“I’d like it to be open, but I know it takes time,” said Sanford. “It’s a big undertaking. I like to shop there and eventually work there.”

ALDOT said once the gas line is moved, everything is good to go on their end.

They added it should not take this long.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.