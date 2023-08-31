Online sleuths identify alleged ‘ferret-napper’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Social media quickly identified an alleged ferret thief.

One of the owners of B&B Pet Stop, Sally Trufant told FOX10 News she had to turn off comments on its post because it got nasty.

The post had more than 2,000 shares and more than 400 comments.

Trufant said surveillance video captured this woman and her three kids carting the animal to the bathroom. They came out but the ferret hasn’t been seen since.

A lot of people, including the alleged ferret-napper, are continuing to talk about the wild story on social media.

A ‘Mobile Alabama Missing Ferret” Facebook page was even created to try and gather clues as to where the ferret could be.

Trufant said she is going to sign a warrant for the woman’s arrest.

The crime is only a misdemeanor and Trufant said the woman lives in Mississippi.

A woman who claims to be the suspect in the surveillance picture told Fox10 News reporter, Shelby Myers, it was “an honest mistake.”

She declined an interview.

