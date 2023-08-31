Advertise With Us
Hire One

Prosecutors ask judge to bar evidence about accused Mobile cop-killer’s federal acquittal

Marco Antonio Perez ... charged with capital murder.
Marco Antonio Perez ... charged with capital murder.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors have asked the judge in the Marco Antonio Perez capital murder case to order the defense not to tell jurors about his acquittal on related federal charges.

Perez stands accused of shooting Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder in 2019. A federal jury found him not guilty in 2021 of killing a federal witness and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutor Ashley Rich argued in a court filing that it would be improper for the defense to present evidence of that verdict in the upcoming capital murder case, set for September.

Rich argued the federal trial is irrelevant to determining whether Perez is guilty of the murder charge in state court and would constitute impermissible hearsay under the Alabama rules of evidence.

It is the first of what is expected to be a number of pretrial motions ahead of the trial. Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks has said he will hear arguments about those motions on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole releases statement days after being charged with voting fraud
MPD: Vehicle hits, injures 67-year-old pedestrian downtown
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
Baldwin County authorities seek woman for questioning in homicide case