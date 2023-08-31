Advertise With Us
Quiet evening ahead, but rain returns tomorrow

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - A stationary front will produce off and on showers and storms throughout the day on Friday. Be prepared to run into some rain at some point during your day.

That rain will help keep temperatures down to the coolest conditions we’ve seen in more than a month. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Saturday is also likely to be wet as that stationary boundary hangs around with numerous showers and storms. Highs will again be just in the mid- to upper 80s.

For Sunday, rain chances will be slightly lower, but there will still be scattered storms around. Highs will be near 90.

Labor Day looks nice with only spotty storms and highs in the low 90s.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Idalia is headed out into the Atlantic where there is a lot of activity. The good news is all that activity is going to stay way out in the Atlantic and none of it is expected to impact the U.S. over the next week.

