Rain and storms are likely Friday and Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As expected, Idalia moved in well to the east of our area and only spots that were east of I-65 picked up any rain yesterday. Today will be mostly dry and hot with a high in the mid to low 90s, but rain coverage will be ramping up again soon. Rain and storms become likely on Friday and Saturday as a low forms on the stalled front to our south, and this will mean periods of rain as we kick off the holiday weekend.

We turn drier by Labor Day Monday and into next week, but things will turn hot again. Highs will climb back to the upper 90s next week. Mornings stay in the mid to low 70s.

In the Tropics, it’s active but no threats exist for the Gulf waters for now but we have a long way to go before the season is done.

