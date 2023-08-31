Recipe: Southwest sausage stuffed onion balls

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 2 large Vidalia onions

· 1 package of Rouses Bacon

· 1 pound Rouses Fresh Hatch Chile Pepper Sausage (removed from casing and divided into 4 equal portions)

· 1 bottle Rouses BBQ Sauces

· 1 tablespoon Rouses Hot Sauce

· 1 teaspoon Rouses Soy Sauce

· 1 teaspoon Rouses Worcestershire Sauce

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 425ºF.

2. In a small mixing bowl combine BBQ sauce, brown sugar, hot sauce, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce, and mix completely. Set aside.

3. Cut off tops and bottoms of onions and remove exterior skin. Cut onions in half and peel apart, keeping the two outer layers of each onion for stuffing. Place a handful of sausage inside each of the 4 onion halves. Wrap each stuffed onion half in bacon, using 3 strips per ball. Secure bacon with toothpicks.

4. Place each of the 4 stuffed balls on a cookie sheet and bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and baste with BBQ sauce mixture, then return to oven for 5 additional minutes, or longer for extra crispiness.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.