Singing River Health System still recovering from recent cyberattack

Dr. Roth says the breach has hindered their system's day to day operations.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Surgeries delayed, prescriptions needing to be written by hand, and some patients being transferred to other hospitals. These are all affects of the recent cyberattack at Singing River Health System.

“We still deliver great patient care,” said Dr. Randy Roth, Singing River Chief Medical Officer. “It’s a little bit slower. For us guys with the gray hair, we’re back to paper. We’re practicing like we did in 2011, 12, before we got on EPIC.”

EPIC is Singing River’s medical record system. The system that was hacked. This then hindered day-to-day operations.

“The two biggest limiting factors when we got started in this crisis, was our ability to do imaging studies and look at them in real time,” said Dr. Roth. “The second thing is our electronic medical records allow us to look back at old records, and that ability has almost been 100% taken away.”

Dr. Roth said that clinics have remained open during this time, but not everyone has been able to see their doctor.

“We’ve kept our clinics open,” he said. “Now some physicians that don’t think they can render great care by not having all the records may not be seeing their patients. But our clinics are open for their phone calls.”

For now, Dr. Roth says he believes Singing River is about 20-25% down on all of their specialties. An issue that will be fixed very soon.

“Our expectations are to be back up, in some way, shape or form, today.”

As of Wednesday evening when this story aired, Singing River said their systems were not yet back up and running.

If you are a patient with Singing River and have concerns, please visit their website for FAQs about the system breach.

