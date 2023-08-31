MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Idalia is now a Tropical Storm and has pushed back out into the Atlantic. It is expected to track east and could bring Tropical Storm conditions to Bermuda this weekend.

Locally, we’re looking at sunshine and isolated thunderstorms today. Daytime highs will be maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Coastal areas will have the highest chances to see scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, it will be a wet start to the day! Have the rain gear ready to go. Rain chances are higher in the morning and will turn more isolated into the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will continue in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s.

Rain chances will stick around to begin the weekend, with the highest chances on Saturday, but we will start to dry out by Sunday into Monday.

Have a great day!

