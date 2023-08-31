Advertise With Us
Hire One

Sunshine and isolated thunderstorms

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Idalia is now a Tropical Storm and has pushed back out into the Atlantic. It is expected to track east and could bring Tropical Storm conditions to Bermuda this weekend.

Locally, we’re looking at sunshine and isolated thunderstorms today. Daytime highs will be maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Coastal areas will have the highest chances to see scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, it will be a wet start to the day! Have the rain gear ready to go. Rain chances are higher in the morning and will turn more isolated into the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will continue in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s.

Rain chances will stick around to begin the weekend, with the highest chances on Saturday, but we will start to dry out by Sunday into Monday.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

Sunshine and isolated thunderstorms
Sunshine and isolated thunderstorms
Rain and storms are likely on Friday and Saturday
Rain and storms are likely Friday and Saturday
Rain and storms are likely on Friday and Saturday
Rain and storms are likely on Friday and Saturday
Next Weather for Wednesday, Aug 30 from FOX10 News
Rain chances return