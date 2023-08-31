A trip to Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The end of summer is near, but the heat is still here. If you’re looking for some indoor fun for you and your family, check out Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Mobile.

“We are the first location to open outside of Louisiana and we are the newest and largest surge location to date,” General Manager Shawn Gleason said. “Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees is a collaboration between Drew Brees and our other partner Darren Balsamo.”

The center is located on Airport Blvd. and offers many activities for all ages.

“We have a full arcade with over 90 games, we have our 70 Dark Ride experience, we have mini-golf, we have a high ropes course with zipline, we have our strike arena and soft play areas, we have nine party rooms, a large laser tag arena, three sports simulators, the restaurant with bar and 25 lanes of bowling,” Gleason said. “You purchase a card at the front, you load as much as you would like onto it and then you can spend that card anywhere in the building.”

Gleason says they are currently working on two new additions.

“Later this year we will be opening up our go-karting area and our pickleball courts,” Gleason said.

He says now is the perfect time to experience everything Surge Entertainment has to offer.

“With school starting back it has slowed down a little bit, so now, if you’ve been waiting for the crowd to die down, it’s probably the best time to come in, especially the weeknights,” Gleason said.

He says Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees offers a fun and unique experience and continues to expand.

“We are opening a fifth center towards end of year in Baton Rouge, which will take some of the features that we brought in with Mobile and bring them to another city in Louisiana,” Gleason said.

So, if you’re ready for some family-fun and perhaps a bit of competition, make sure to check out this entertainment center.

“The energy itself, especially on a Saturday when you have all those families in there with the kids and they’re all excited, just that buildup of energy is very refreshing and revitalizing,” Gleason said. “It puts you back in a place where you can be a kid and enjoy yourself and play in the arcade and not worry about whatever it is for an hour or two hours.”

Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees is located at 3201 Airport Blvd. For more information, click HERE.

