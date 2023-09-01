Alabama grocery tax reduction now in effect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama law that reduces the state tax on groceries from 4% to 3% is in effect Friday.

The one percent reduction in the state’s grocery tax will save shoppers several days worth of groceries over the course of the year.

“It may not be important to you, for that one cent, that 1%, that $1, whatever it may be for your grocery taxes. But it means something to somebody,” said Rep. Penni McClammy, D-Montgomery, who sponsored the original bill.

This reduction applies to foods covered by SNAP benefits such as fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, breads, snack foods, and seeds. Alcohol, tobacco, and hot-prepared foods will still be taxed.

“I’m very pleased that working Alabamians have begun to see relief at grocery store checkouts around the state today. A grocery tax cut has been talked about for decades, but the Alabama Legislature stepped up this year and made it happen through a bipartisan effort resulting in the largest tax cut in state history,” said Sen. Andrew Jones, R-District 10, who also sponsored the bill.

“Let their legislators know number one, that they’re grateful for this and number two, that this is only the first step and we need to go further,” said Carol Gundlach, senior policy analyst with Alabama Arise.

“The largest tax reduction in Alabama history will go in effect,” said Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter.

Next September, another one percent will come off the food tax if growth in the Education Trust Fund budget hits 3.5%. A total reduction is not included in the current law.

“I think with the growth of the ETF, the possibility of removing it totally is certainly a solid ideal,” said Ledbetter.

Lawmakers have a task force to study the impact of the tax reduction on the education trust fund. The group will meet before the year is over.

“We will ensure that the Education Trust Fund will not be emptied,” said McClammy. “We will continue to have funding there for our children”

Local cities and counties’ food taxes are still in effect, but they can not be raised higher than they are today.

