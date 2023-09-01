Advertise With Us
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation

An investigation is ongoing
By Wade Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was killed Thursday night in a workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation.

Around 11 p.m. on August 31, Michael Thompson was pronounced dead on the scene of an incident at the facility located on County Road 490 in Cullman, according to Cullman Police Department Sgt. Adam Clark.

The 38-year-old male was an employee at the facility and had an Athens address, per Sgt. Clark.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Thompson’s most recent residence was in Guntersville.

OSHA and other agencies are investigating the accident with the assistance of the Cullman Police Department.

Sgt. Clark said the police department is still working with federal agencies on another fatal accident at Cullman Casting in 2019.

Tune in at noon for the latest on this story:

