Caught on camera: Spanish Fort police looking for purse-snatching partners in crime

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort police are looking for two partners in crime.

Police say two women are accused of teaming up to rob shoppers at a Publix in Spanish Fort Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows one suspect reach into a victim’s purse and make off with her wallet.

Not only that, police say the suspects were working together targeting several different ladies in Publix before the suspects split up and left the store.

Surveillance video shows one suspect walk in, quickly followed by another.

“They were just walking around the store as if they were shopping themselves. Nobody saw them as a threat,” said Sgt. Stephen Mooney.

The video then shows a shopper facing the shelves. One suspect strolls by the shopper, then backs up and seamlessly snatches the victim’s wallet from her purse.

Sgt. Moody says one shopper at Publix that day got home and realized her wallet had vanished.

“We received reports of an elderly lady who thought that maybe her wallet was stolen from Publix only because she got a notification from her credit card company that there were some charges used at Sam’s Club for approximately 5 thousand dollars,” said Sgt. Moody.

Sgt. Mooney says both women tried to steal from other shoppers but appeared unsuccessful.

“They were in-and-out of the store for 20 minutes. So far, we’ve only had one victim come forward that had something stolen but we saw a lot of video of them working. They were working hard,” he added.

Sgt. Mooney says it looked like the suspects had a strategic plan.

“It’s almost as if they’re hunting their prey and it was pretty intense. They were getting right up next to people, distracting, that sort of thing,” he explained.

Sgt. Mooney says the suspects then hit Sam’s Club for about ten minutes.

He’s advising anyone with purses and other belongings to be cautious at all times.

“The big thing that we want to push to the public is when you’re in public places like this- a lot of ladies have their purses in their buggies and don’t think anything about it- but all it takes is just looking away for somebody to steal stuff out of your purse,” he said.

Spanish Fort police are asking you to take a good luck at the suspects. If you know these women or believe you may have been a target, call Spanish Fort police.

