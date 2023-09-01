Dale’s Seasoning: Gameday sliders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are cooking once again with Dale’s Seasoning! In this episode, Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers shows you how to make a Dale’s Gameday Slider.

Ingredients:

1 lb deli ham (or deli meat of choice)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Dale’s Reduced Sodium Blend

12 oz package of King’s Hawaiian rolls

8 slices gouda cheese

1/2 cup thinly sliced pickles

1/2 cup melted butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon poppyseed

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Steps:

1. Start by mixing the mayonnaise and Dale’s together in a small bowl.

2. Cut the rolls in half, and put the bottom in a greased pan. Spread the mayo/Dale’s mixture onto the other half.

3. Place the top buns under the broiler for 1 minute, then reduce oven temperature to 375.

4. Mix the Worcestershire, Dijon mustard, poppy seeds, brown sugar, melted butter, and garlic powder in a small bowl.

5. Spread the ham and cheese slices on the bottom half of the rolls. Scattered desired amount of pickles.

6. Cover with the toasted half of the rolls. Pour butter mixture over the top, spreading evenly.

7. Cover with foil, and bake for 25-30 minutes at 375 degrees.

8. Enjoy!

To take a look at all of Dale’s fine products; including gift options visit:

https://www.dalesseasoning.com/

