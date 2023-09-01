Advertise With Us
Hire One

Football Friday (09/01/2023)

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Week two of our Football Friday season here on Studio10. It’s a big one as we add college football back in the mix. Click on the link as Joe previews the season openers for Alabama, Auburn and South Alabama. Also, FOX10 Sports Anchor Emily Cochran joins Joe once again to prevew the second week of Alabama High School football.

Next week, Football Friday adds NFL Football to the mix and the 2023 football season will be full strength with high school, college and pro football seasons underway.

Don’t forget to watch FOX10′s ‘First and Ten’ Friday’s at 10pm for all of the night’s High School football action.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Allan Jones
Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Recipe: Dales Gameday Sliders
Dale’s Seasoning: Gameday sliders
Upcoming events in Mobile with ASM Global
Upcoming events in Mobile with ASM Global
Sausage jalapeno phyllo cups
Football Treats: Sausage Phyllo Cups
South Baldwin Community Theatre starts season opener with “The Guys”
South Baldwin Community Theatre starts season opener with “The Guys”