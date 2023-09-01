Football Friday (09/01/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Week two of our Football Friday season here on Studio10. It’s a big one as we add college football back in the mix. Click on the link as Joe previews the season openers for Alabama, Auburn and South Alabama. Also, FOX10 Sports Anchor Emily Cochran joins Joe once again to prevew the second week of Alabama High School football.

Next week, Football Friday adds NFL Football to the mix and the 2023 football season will be full strength with high school, college and pro football seasons underway.

Don’t forget to watch FOX10′s ‘First and Ten’ Friday’s at 10pm for all of the night’s High School football action.

