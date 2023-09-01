Free concert at Saenger Theatre for Overdose Awareness Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was great energy Thursday night at a free concert for Overdose Awareness Day.

There was a musical performance from John McAndrew with lots of audience interaction.

The goal of the night was to convey it’s okay to talk about addiction.

“My youngest child died of a heroin overdose out in California,” said David Grayson, volunteer with the Drug Education Council. “People don’t want to talk about it, but that’s horrible because we need to be more transparent and more open about family members who are addicts, getting them help because there is help.”

Friday kicks off National Recovery Month.

People could come and learn about resources across the Gulf Coast that help with substance abuse and recovery.

- American Addiction Centers

- AltaPointe Health

- The Jace Waters Foundation for Transitional Living of Alabama

- The Shoulder Residential Treatment Centers

- Genesis Counseling and Consulting Services

- Bradford Recovery Community

- New Vision Withdrawal Management

- Helping H2Overcome: A Program of Veterans Recovery

- PEIR People Engaged in Recovery

