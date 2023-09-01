Georgia man convicted of murder-for-hire killing in Satsuma, gets life in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Friday found a Georgia man guilty in a murder-for-hire killing of a man in Satsuma nearly three years ago.

The conviction on the capital murder charge meant that life in prison without possibility of parole was the only possible sentence. And Mobile County Circuit Judge Jill Phillips imposed that penalty on Jason Christopher Hill, 47, immediately after the verdict.

“We are thankful the jury carefully listened to the evidence that was presented this week and at the end of 45 minutes of deliberations, found the defendant guilty,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said in a prepared statement.

Defense attorney Will Alfod said his client will appeal the verdict.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed in it,” he said.

The December 2020 shooting claimed the life of Brent Allen. It was undisputed that Hill was in Georgia at the time, but prosecutors alleged that he arranged for the killing as revenge related to accusations the victim had molested a loved one.

Co-defendant Wayne Beasley admitted that he pulled the trigger and testified that Hill promised to pay him for it.

“The defense that we presented was that we never aid him anything,” Alford said outside the courtroom. “He acknowledged that he was never paid anything. I think the testimony that came out was that a van changed hands and that he testified that van was given to him when his transmission went out.”

Defense attorney Jeff Deen, during closing arguments earlier Friday, challenged Beasley’s credibility and conflicting descriptions of the supposed deal he struck with Hill. He noted that Beasley at different times said Hill promised him $1,500, $2,000 and a van, and that the defendant promised to relocate him and take care of him for the rest of his life.

“If you want to keep a beer cold, put it up to Wayne Beasley’s heart,” he said.

Deen also suggested that Beasley lied in order to get a deal from prosecutors, who acknowledged that the plea bargain includes a 15-year sentence recommendation in exchange for pleading guilty to murder and testifying.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis accused the defendant of wanting to “play the blame game.” She argued to jurors that Beasley’s story has remained consistent – and goes back much farther than the deal he made with prosecutors. And, Davis argued, the 15-year sentence is significant punishment for a 54-year-old defendant.

“This is likely a life sentence for him,” she said. “He ‘s likely to die in prison. This is not some slap on the wrist.”

Davis said other evidence backs Beasley’s version of events. She pointed to cell phone records indicating Hill arrived in Mobile County the day after the Dec. 6, 2020, shooting and got the gun from Beasley. Phone records also show a number of calls between the two, she said.

Deen also pointed to a phone record – an hourlong conversation his client had with the Satsuma police chief. Deen noted that the detective on the case did not know about that call.

“Wouldn’t you like to know what that call was about?” Deen said.

Charges remain pending against a third defendant, Jennifer Hudson, who was Beasley’s fiancé. She is accused of aiding and abetting the fatal shooting. She is set for a status hearing next week.

