Jaguar Marching Band to get new state of the art practice facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Providing the soundtrack for the University of South Alabama -- the Jaguar Marching Band is set to get a new home.

In honor of their 60th anniversary -- the University is doubling down on its commitment to give the band a new state of the art facility.

“We’re not looking just to be the biggest - but we want to be the best! We’ve got the best and we want the best facility for these student musicians that literally come from all over the state and all across the country to play and perform here in Mobile,” explained Jo Bonner, President University of South Alabama.

The band currently shares facilities -- scattered across campus. The new complex -- will convert the old transportation services building across from Hancock Whitney Stadium -- to include nearly 25,000 square feet of practice space, dressing rooms, and tons of storage.

“So not only will we have everything in one place -- but it’s also going to be ours to call our own, which is going to make it so much better,” said Shannon Kille, Jaguar Marching Band Co-Drum Major.

And if they like performing on Hancock Whitney Stadium’s Abraham A. Mitchell Field -- then the band will really like they’re new practice field -- a full-size astro turf replica adjacent to the new building.

“So right now - if we were practicing and had a weather delay -- it would take us a while to move entire band inside into a safe area and continue practicing. Now we can walk 20 yards... And we’re exactly where need to be -- and continue practicing without missing a beat,” said Luke Love, Jaguar Marching Band Co-Drum Major.

The investment is long overdue. When the band started in the fall of 2009 they had 140 members. Following a successful inaugural season -- it grew to 170 in 2010, and 190 in 2011. Today, they have 254 members and hope the new complex will help with band recruitment efforts.

“This will allow us to grow the band -- not only with wind players, but also with our drumline program and our color guard program. It’s going to allow us to bring in high school students for events -- that we can’t do right now and that’s going to allow us to grow to 300 or 350 members -- and that’s going to be a lot of fun to see,” explained Dr. Will Petersen, Director of Bands -- University of South Alabama.

Construction is expected to be complete by 2026 -- made possible by $6-million in funding from the state. The Jaguar Marching Band has committed an additional $1.5-millon. They’re now reach out to alumni to help make up the rest.

“It’s an honor to have so much support and it just goes to show the love people have for University of South Alabama -- and the Jaguar Marching Band,” said Sydnee Cantley, Jaguar Marching Band Featured Twirler.

“I think it’s really going to elevate our performance. We’re going to have the materials and we are going to showcase on and off the field,” said Lily Hatchett, Jaguar Marching Band Featured Twirler.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.