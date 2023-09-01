Judge mulls allowing change to Marco Perez indictment; says he will rule by Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday hit both sides of a capital murder case with tough questions about a prosecution request for an 11th-hour change to the indictment, but he did not immediately rule.

Prosecutors downplayed the significance of the proposed change. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told the judge that the indictment charging Marco Antonio Perez with capital murder was “inartfully worded” and that the change merely would clarify the language to avoid “unnecessary” ambiguity.

Perez’s lawyers cried foul. Attorney Dennis Knizley called it “disingenuous.” Added co-counsel Jason Darley: “If the state doesn’t need this, then why do it?”

The answer, Darley suggested, is that the change would make it easier for prosecutors to prove a crucial element making it a capital offense.

The indictment as currently written alleges that Perez killed Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder, who “was in the act or performance of an official or job related duty.”

Prosecutors want to change that to say that Tuder was “on duty or because of some act or performance of an official or job related duty.”

That may seem like a small change. But under the law, the current language requires prosecutors to prove that Perez, 24, of Theodore, knew Tuder was a police officer in order for this to be a capital crime.

However, there is no such requirement to prove the defendant’s knowledge if the case involves the killing of a police officer who was “on duty.”

Walker said the defense has been on notice all along that prosecutors allege that Perez killed Tuder while the officer – who was in plainclothes – was trying to attest the defendant on a gun charge.

“The state is not adding an element. … It’s still the same charges,” he said. “It’s still capital murder of a police officer.”

Walker argued that the question of when a police officer is on duty is not determined by when his shift begins and ends. He said an officer immediately “goes on duty” when he performs a law enforcement act.

“Because of that, he is an officer on duty,” the prosecutor said.

Knizley said it was a “substantially different way to prove capital murder.” He added that the law is “crystal clear.”

Darley said it has been 1,685 days since the Jan. 20, 2019, shooting and 1,473 since the grand jury issued an indictment. He said it is unfair to make such a significant change now, on the eve of trial.

Added Assistant Public Defender Ashley Cameron, who is assisting in the defense: “Twelve days before trial, we’re supposed to come up with an entirely new defense theory of the case?”

Brooks agreed it is a “very significant difference” but said he wanted to reflect on the issue over the weekend. He said he would rule by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.