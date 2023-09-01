Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested, charged with murder after family dispute leads to shooting in Gulfport

Michael Gidden Kelly, 27
Michael Gidden Kelly, 27(Gulfport PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Gidden Kelly, 27, is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead on Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 13000 block of Rene Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Kelly was arrested on the scene without incident.

According to coroner Brian Switzer, 52-year-old Michael Irvin has been identified as the victim.

Kelly has been processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond.

Those with information are urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Allan Jones
Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Georgia man convicted of murder-for-hire killing in Satsuma, gets life in prison
Georgia man convicted of murder-for-hire killing in Satsuma, gets life in prison
USA Archaeology Museum new exhibit includes finds from I-10 bridge excavations
USA Archaeology Museum new exhibit includes finds from I-10 bridge excavations
Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers frustrated after system glitch doubles sales tax
Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers frustrated after system glitch doubles sales tax
Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers frustrated after system glitch doubles sales tax
Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers frustrated after system glitch doubles sales tax