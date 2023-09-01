Mobile Fire-Rescue works fire on Mobile River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile-Fire Rescue were dispatched to Mobile River in reference to a barge on fire around 1:50, Friday afternoon.

The barge was north of the Cochran-Africatown Bridge and was surrounded by other barges, according to MFR.

Tug boats were able to move the barge away and proceed down the river to isolate the barge and MFR were able to put the fire out.

