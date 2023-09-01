Mobile PD: 2 shot overnight on Phillips Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken to a local hospital early Friday morning for treatment of gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 1:32 a.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Phillips Lane after receiving a report of shots having been fired. They immediately found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Then a 20-year-old mam who had also suffered a gunshot injury approached the officers.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.