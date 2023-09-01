Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD: 2 shot overnight on Phillips Lane

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken to a local hospital early Friday morning for treatment of gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 1:32 a.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Phillips Lane after receiving a report of shots having been fired. They immediately found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Then a 20-year-old mam who had also suffered a gunshot injury approached the officers.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Allan Jones
Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Marco Antonio Perez ... charged with capital murder in the death of a police officer.
Prosecutors seek to amend indictment against alleged Mobile cop killer