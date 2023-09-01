Advertise With Us
Hire One

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.(CPSC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled l over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators.

Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. — and another 2,850 in Canada, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based distributor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seat of the now-recalled highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal. TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base to date, the CPSC said Thursday, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches.

The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Amazon and Walmart, TOMY and the CPSC said. The “Flair” highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the “Flair Elite” models were sold from 2008 to 2017.

Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes. All of the recalled highchairs, which come in multiple colors, were made in China before 2016.

Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately. TOMY notes “there is no need for consumers to return the highchair” — instead, impacted customers are urged to contact the company for a free repair kit.

TOMY said customers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Allan Jones
Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

A cow grazes with wind farms in the background in rural Solano County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug....
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California
Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another was critically injured in a shooting...
Texas authorities say 2 people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
GRAPHIC: An officer shot and killed Ta-Kiya Young, a pregnant woman, during a confrontation....
GRAPHIC: Officer video shows fatal shooting of Ta’Kiya Young
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight