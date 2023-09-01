Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD looking for robbery suspect

Banik Food Mart robbery suspect
Banik Food Mart robbery suspect(MPD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is asking the public to help identify a suspect who robbed the Banik Food Mart off of Downtowner Boulevard at approximately 6:15 a.m., Thursday morning.

Police said he entered the store dressed in all black clothing with a hoodie and approached the cashier with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect took money from the register and fled the scene, according to MPD.

Authorities said the suspect appears to be in his late 30′s to mid-40′s, six-feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

MPD said anyone with information should contact them at (251) 208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip by texting (844) 251-0644.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

John Michael Ward, a death row inmate, died at a hospital Wednesday, Aug. 30., 2023, after...
Death row inmate convicted of murdering infant son dies after being found unresponsive in cell
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Man arrested for allegedly not completing contracting work
Mobile County contractor charged with taking money for jobs he never intended to finish
Man arrested for allegedly not completing contracting work
Man arrested for allegedly not completing contracting work