MPD looking for robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is asking the public to help identify a suspect who robbed the Banik Food Mart off of Downtowner Boulevard at approximately 6:15 a.m., Thursday morning.

Police said he entered the store dressed in all black clothing with a hoodie and approached the cashier with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect took money from the register and fled the scene, according to MPD.

Authorities said the suspect appears to be in his late 30′s to mid-40′s, six-feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

MPD said anyone with information should contact them at (251) 208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip by texting (844) 251-0644.

