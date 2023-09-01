National Recovery Month with AltaPointe Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This September marks the 34th year of National Recovery Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness that hope and healing from substance use problems is possible.

This year’s theme is “Hope is Real, Recovery is Real” – and one local agency working to instill that message every day, is AltaPointe Health.

Joining us on Studio10 today is Dr. Luke Engeriser, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for AltaPointe, as well as the Addiction Medicine Fellowship Director.

Click on the link to see Dr. Engeriser’s answers to the following questions:

Tell us about the Addiction Medicine Fellowship?

What trends are you all seeing here in our area?

In regards to Recovery Month, what resources are available for someone who is struggling with an addiction?

Is recovery really possible?

If someone wants to learn more, how can they find out more about AltaPointe’s programs?

AltaPointe Health

www.AltaPointe.org

(251) 450-2211

