New building for South Coast Church

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Coast church is excited to be in their “new permanent home.” Pastors John and Tracy Breland joined Chelsey on Studio10 with more.

The congregation had their first service in their new building on Sunday, August 27th. The church would love to have you at one of their services at either 9:00 or 11:00 a.m. Their cafe open on Sundays & throughout the week from 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and small groups will launch on September 10th.

Check out their building dedication service on Wednesday, September 13th.

9050 Jeff Hamilton Rd. Mobile, Al.

