Advertise With Us
Hire One

Police searching for teen in relation to Biloxi murder case

Marchris Giovanni May, 18
Marchris Giovanni May, 18(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a press release from the Biloxi Police Department requests the assistance of the public in locating 18-year-old Marchris Giovanni May, who has an active felony warrant for accessory after the fact to a capital murder.

During the investigation of the murder, which happened on August 26, investigators learned of May’s involvement with Rashod Omrion Jarome Harris, 19, and Harry Lavern Hillard, 17. The two were previously arrested and charged for the death of 20-year-old Damari Daniels as well as the assault of another victim.

According to officials, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. On the scene, investigators found multiple spent shell casings and an unknown male, later identified as Daniels, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. AMR arrived and pronounced Daniels dead.

Officers followed a blood trail south through the apartment complex and were made aware of a second gunshot victim, who had fled to a nearby residence. This victim told police he and Daniels had been standing outside of the apartment building when two people attempted to rob them. When the victims tried to walk away, the two suspects followed and one put Daniels in a headlock.

When Daniels pushed the suspect off, both suspects fired their weapons in the victims’ direction.

Both suspects were later identified on surveillance video.

Those with information on the whereabouts of May or regarding the incident are urged to contact Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi PD Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5989.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.
Woman dead after Sunday morning shooting in Selma
Engines on scene of a house fire in Mossy Head
Firefighters respond to electrical fire in Walton County
A new law that went into effect this week enhances penalties for felonies committed to further...
Alabama’s gang prevention law now in effect
Brandon Earl Kelley has been captured in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery...
Hunt for Montgomery County murder suspect ends with overnight capture
Jimmy Buffett passes away at age of 76.
McGill classmate & record producer remember Jimmy Buffett