Police searching for teen in relation to Biloxi murder case

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a press release from the Biloxi Police Department requests the assistance of the public in locating 18-year-old Marchris Giovanni May, who has an active felony warrant for accessory after the fact to a capital murder.

During the investigation of the murder, which happened on August 26, investigators learned of May’s involvement with Rashod Omrion Jarome Harris, 19, and Harry Lavern Hillard, 17. The two were previously arrested and charged for the death of 20-year-old Damari Daniels as well as the assault of another victim.

According to officials, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. On the scene, investigators found multiple spent shell casings and an unknown male, later identified as Daniels, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. AMR arrived and pronounced Daniels dead.

Officers followed a blood trail south through the apartment complex and were made aware of a second gunshot victim, who had fled to a nearby residence. This victim told police he and Daniels had been standing outside of the apartment building when two people attempted to rob them. When the victims tried to walk away, the two suspects followed and one put Daniels in a headlock.

When Daniels pushed the suspect off, both suspects fired their weapons in the victims’ direction.

Both suspects were later identified on surveillance video.

Those with information on the whereabouts of May or regarding the incident are urged to contact Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi PD Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5989.

