Prosecutors seek to amend indictment against alleged Mobile cop killer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Prosecutors have asked to amend the indictment of a Theodore man who is set to stand trial later this month on a capital murder charge – a small change in wording that could have a profound effect.

The indictment alleges that Marco Antonio Perez killed Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder, who “was in the act or performance of an official or job related duty.” In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors asked Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks to allow them to change the language to allege the Perez, 24, killed Tuder while he was “on duty or because of some act or performance of an official or job related duty.”

Changing the wording a little more than a week before jury selection potentially would be significant because it would make it easier for prosecutors to satisfy a key element that would make Tuder’s death a capital offense – his status as a police officer.

The way the indictment is currently worded – that Tuder died in “performance of an official or job related duty” – requires prosecutors to prove that the defendant was aware of that fact. However, if prosecutors prove a defendant intentionally kills an “on-duty” police officer, it is a capital offense “regardless of whether the defendant knew or should have known” that fact.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office depicts the change as matter of clarity that would not change the charge.

“The State wishes to clarify in the indictment that Officer Sean Tuder was ‘on duty’ at the time of his murder,” Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker wrote.

Brooks has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Friday afternoon.

Walker wrote that the statute “provides two alternative theories of proof” – that Tuder was “on duty” or “because of some official of job-related act.”

In a defense court filing, attorneys asked the judge to prohibit prosecutors from making any reference to the fact that Tuder was an on-duty law enforcement officer or argue that the state is not required to prove that Perez knew that Tuder was a police officer.

“Any reference to the on-duty status of the alleged victim Sean (Tuder) is Irrelevant,” the defense filing states.

The judge gave lawyers for both sides until Sept. 7 to submit written arguments about Tuder’s status as a police officer would be an automatic aggravating factor during the penalty phase of the trial if the jury convicts Perez. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

Brooks also asked both sides to submit written arguments related to a self-defense claim – whether Perez had a “duty to retreat” during his confrontation with Tuder, who was trying to arrest him in January 2019 on a gun charge or whether the defendant had a right to “stand his ground.”

Prosecutors have filed a flurry of pretrial motions, including:

A request that the judge exclude evidence of unrelated shootings involving police officers. Such evidence would be “irrelevant” and “would confuse and potentially mislead the jury,” prosecutors argue.

A request that the judge evidence of any disciplinary history of Tuder with the Mobile Police Department, including two vehicle accidents and one citizen complaint of offensive language. Prosecutors argued it is “irrelevant and immaterial to the trial of this matter.”

A request that the judge exclude evidence related to Tuder’s work history with the Palatka Police Department in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.