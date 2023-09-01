Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rain chances go up today across Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain chances will be rising today as moisture levels surge across the Gulf Coast. It won’t rain all day,  but there will be off/on rain and storms throughout your day and evening so keep the rain gear close by. There isn’t a formal severe weather risk zone for today or any point of the holiday weekend, but lightning will still be an issue with any of the storms so if you thunder roar, go indoors.

Rain coverage will be in the 50-70% range today through Sunday and will ease down for Labor Day and next week. Highs will drop to the 88-91 degree range due to the higher rain chances, but we turn hotter next week when we go dry. In fact, highs soar to the upper 90s by Thursday.

In the Tropics, it’s active in the Atlantic basin, but quiet in the Gulf for now. We still have several weeks to go in the active part of the season.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

Rain chances go up today across Gulf Coast
Rain chances go up today across Gulf Coast
Next weather for Thursday, Aug 31 from FOX10 News
Quiet evening ahead, but rain returns tomorrow
Next weather for Thursday, Aug 31 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Thursday, Aug 31 from FOX10 News
Sunshine and isolated thunderstorms
Sunshine and isolated thunderstorms