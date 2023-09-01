Rain chances go up today across Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain chances will be rising today as moisture levels surge across the Gulf Coast. It won’t rain all day, but there will be off/on rain and storms throughout your day and evening so keep the rain gear close by. There isn’t a formal severe weather risk zone for today or any point of the holiday weekend, but lightning will still be an issue with any of the storms so if you thunder roar, go indoors.

Rain coverage will be in the 50-70% range today through Sunday and will ease down for Labor Day and next week. Highs will drop to the 88-91 degree range due to the higher rain chances, but we turn hotter next week when we go dry. In fact, highs soar to the upper 90s by Thursday.

In the Tropics, it’s active in the Atlantic basin, but quiet in the Gulf for now. We still have several weeks to go in the active part of the season.

