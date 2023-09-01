MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have returned to the Gulf Coast! These will continue throughout the day. We could see a lull early afternoon, but chances ramp back up heading into this afternoon and this evening. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible. High school football continues tonight, and it’s important to stay updated with the forecast. While no severe weather is expected, lightning delays are possible. Daytime highs will be maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, it will be a wet start to the day! Have the rain gear ready to go. Rain chances are higher in the morning and will turn more isolated into the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will continue in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s.

Rain chances will turn isolated for the rest of the weekend.

Have a great Labor day weekend and stay safe!

