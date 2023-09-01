Advertise With Us
South Baldwin Community Theatre starts season opener with “The Guys”

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Baldwin community theatre’s season opener The Guys will take the stage soon.

The play opens September 8 and runs through September 17. Director Jess Jackson says the play is a shorter, more serious play about a fire captain who loses eight of his twelve men during the 9/11 attacks. The captain has to prepare eulogies and teams up with a journalist who helps him through it. Jackson says the play is about people, memories, and processing grief.

On Monday, September 11 the theater will offer a free dinner and show for any first responder plus one, who would like to attend.

For more details on the play and for ticket prices, click HERE.

