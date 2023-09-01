Advertise With Us
Hire One

Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Allan Jones
Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East...
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestine derailment
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestin
Southside Independent School District police officer Ruben Cardenas keeps watch as students...
Texas wanted armed officers at every school after Uvalde. Many can’t meet that standard
President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday
President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday
President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday