Expanded criteria for Ala. Missing and Endangered Persons Alert

By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Friday, September 1, an Alabama Missing and Endangered Persons Alert can now be issued for any adult if they are believed to be in danger.

Previously, one of these alerts could only be issued if the adult was living with a mental or physical disability, but the new expansion now includes anyone as long as they’re over the age of 18.

ALEA says now, as long as local law enforcement can vet the information, they can communicate with ALEA’s Fusion Center and issue an alert.

We spoke earlier this year with ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett and he says it’s important to note that while the criteria of the Missing and Endangered Persons Alert is changing, the credibility is not.

“I can’t help but reiterate why it’s so important for local law enforcement to really be able to analyze the facts,” said Sgt. Burkett. “We want the general public and the citizens of Alabama to know and understand when they see that alert, that’s verified information.”

You can receive Missing and Endangered Person alerts to your phone by signing up for ALEAs CodeRED system. You can find out how to sign up here.

