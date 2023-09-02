Fire destroys home on Ivis Avenue.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to report of a fully involved residential fire Saturday morning.

According to officials with MFRD the fire was reported in the 1600 block of Nabers Drive. When crews arrived on scene the fire was actually at a residence in the 600 block of Ivis Avenue.

An initial report said that the occupants of the residence were not present, but a later report stated that there was one person in a back bedroom of the home. Fire crews on the scene did a primary and a secondary search of the home, but no one was found inside.

Officials say fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. No report on the cause of the fire.

