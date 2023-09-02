Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fire destroys home on Ivis Avenue.

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to report of a fully involved residential fire Saturday morning.

According to officials with MFRD the fire was reported in the 1600 block of Nabers Drive. When crews arrived on scene the fire was actually at a residence in the 600 block of Ivis Avenue.

An initial report said that the occupants of the residence were not present, but a later report stated that there was one person in a back bedroom of the home. Fire crews on the scene did a primary and a secondary search of the home, but no one was found inside.

Officials say fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. No report on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Allan Jones
Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
When a former teacher who had illegal sex with a younger student walked out of court on Tuesday...
Why these guys went to prison, but she didn’t
Georgia man convicted of murder-for-hire killing in Satsuma, gets life in prison
Georgia man convicted of murder-for-hire killing in Satsuma, gets life in prison
Reaction to lawsuit involving people seeking abortions
Alabama lawsuit questions legality of state conspiracy statute