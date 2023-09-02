Moss Point family hosts fundraising event to help pay for home destroyed by tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instead of celebrating her 80th birthday, Annie Tucker from Moss Point spent her special day fundraising money to help rebuild her home.

This comes after the June tornado destroyed the property. After all debris was cleared, only steps were left.

Tucker’s son Melvin Dott said the family’s “Rebuilding in Love” fundraising campaign will help with expensive costs.

“The house is completely gone — as you can see there’s nothing back there,” said Dott. “The entire house is gone. It was a 1,500-square-foot home the tornado destroyed.”

For more than 50 years, Annie Tucker has lived in Moss Point. After a tornado hit in June, the only thing that’s left is memories.

Tucker’s home was one of the few homes that had insurance. The only problem is the insurance only covers around 60% of costs, leaving the family with the burden of having to pay several thousands of dollars out of pocket.

According to Dott, they have applied for federal assistance from FEMA, but since the house was insured, they do not qualify.

“We are trying to reach the gap that the insurance missed out on,” said Tucker. “My parents who are 80 years old have been living here since 1969. The insurance just didn’t give us enough money to rebuild. Even though, the house was destroyed. They agreed it was destroyed. FEMA agreed it was destroyed. They just will not fill in the gap we need in today’s world to fill in the gap.”

Dott said his mother and stepfather, like many people affected by the tornado, are on a fixed income, and saving up thousands of dollars is not realistic.

“20 years ago, that might have been enough money, but we know since the pandemic everything has doubled, tripled in some cases and builders are just having a hard time buying materials at what they could’ve bought it 20 years ago, so instead it’s costing us twice as much,” Dott said.

Tucker says she doesn’t lose hope that she will be able to rebuild a home.

“I pray and pray and hope that I can live to see it,” Tucker said.

The family’s fundraiser will continue tomorrow. They are asking who would like to help to stop by 4325 Palmetto St. in Moss Point from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also donate through Cash App at $GIAOutreach

