Rain and storms this holiday weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain and storms will dominate this holiday weekend, as moisture streams into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. A stalled frontal boundary oriented along the coast is generating numerous showers and storms. Rain gear will be needed off and on today and tomorrow. By Monday, the moisture will shift to the western half of our area, and rain chances will slightly lower. Looking ahead, high pressure will build into the area, causing temperatures to rise and rain chances to fall. By the end of the upcoming week, we expect daytime highs to be in the upper 90s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Rain chances will be highest on Saturday due to the combination of available moisture and the frontal boundary, resulting in numerous showers and storms. The coverage of storms will lessen on Sunday and even more on Monday. Rainfall totals may be high in some spots this weekend, and localized heavy downpours are likely. A flood watch has been issued for parts of the area through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be lower than usual due to the rain, with highs through the weekend sitting in the middle to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

The unsettled pattern fades next week, and temperatures begin to warm up. High pressure begins to build in from the east, causing temperatures to rise and rain chances to decrease. Midweek, high temperatures will be in the middle 90s, reaching the upper 90s by the end of the week.

TROPICS:

It’s very busy in the Atlantic, but none of the storms appear to be a threat. We will keep an eye on the wave emerging off the coast of Africa, but we have plenty of time to monitor its progress.

BEACHES:

It will be unsettled this weekend at our Gulf Coast beaches. Rain chances will be highest in the mornings, so beach plans may be best in the afternoon hours. The rip current risk is moderate on Saturday and low on Sunday and Monday.

