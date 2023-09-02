Advertise With Us
Storms expected this weekend

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mother Nature is showcasing a squeeze play between two weather systems this weekend, bringing abundant moisture, showers, and storms to the area. The high humidity, combined with a frontal boundary, will result in numerous showers and storms tonight and throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, rain coverage will be high, concentrating at the coast in the morning and spreading inland throughout the day.

On Sunday, rain coverage will lessen to 50 percent as the unsettled pattern begins to fade. Looking ahead, next week will be progressively warmer, and rain chances will be low.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Rain chances will be highest on Saturday due to the combination of available moisture and the frontal boundary, resulting in numerous showers and storms. The coverage of storms will lessen on Sunday and even more on Monday.

Temperatures will be lower than usual due to the rain, with highs through the weekend sitting in the middle to upper 80s.

