USA Archaeology Museum new exhibit includes finds from I-10 bridge excavations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Living history uncovered now on display at the University of South Alabama’s Archaeology Museum. Their new exhibit “Unwritten: Archaeology and Oral History of Jim Crow Mobile” gives a glimpse into the lives of three African American families (The Lewis Family, The Owens Family, & the Griffin Family) from Africatown to the Port City and what was found on their property.

While some of the artifacts were discovered more than 10 to 20 years ago -- whiskey jugs and glass bottles are some of the more recent finds from the Owens family discovered during the excavation for the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge Project.

“So that’s just a little bit of what they’ve uncovered and one small story,” said Jen Knutson, University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum Asst. Director.

And there’s plenty of other stories to tell. Knutson gave us a behind the scenes look at their lab at USA’s Center for Archaeological Studies.

“So in this tray -- I see bits of iron -- I see bits of brick and mortar -- also you can see bone -- I see some glass shards,” explained Knutson.

Student workers help sort, label, wash, catalog, and bag -- everything from Native American pottery to other unique finds. It’s all telling the story of old Mobile.

“We’re really interested in people’s trash -- it tells us about their daily lives. Unlike written records -- we really learn about people -- the every day people,” explained Knutson.

Sifting through what’s been collected at 15 different sights along I-10 -- not only takes time but a lot of patience.

“All of this stuff has been in the dirt -- and it’s up to us to pick it out,” said Savana Jackson.

Jackson started out as a student worker last summer -- and after graduation was hired on at the lab full time. She tells us their eyes are easily trained on what to collect.

“Some stuff is definitely easier than others -- like these bigger pieces of glass and metal -- we have this rather big one here. But we also have to look out for really small things. For example right in here there is a really tiny bead,” said Jackson.

Even the little things can give big insights to the past.

“So here we have evidence of children -- we have some porcelain doll legs or arms -- you can see the remnants of a comb and scissors,” said Knutson. “Glass can give us dates -- and it can give us context. So all of these things are clues for context.”

A perfect example -- one of the museum’s permanent exhibits of Mrs. Lucrecia Perryman -- a midwife in the Port City at the turn of the century.

“And she would have been very, very knowledgeable about medicine in regards to women’s healthcare,” said Knutson.

Tons of glass objects were collected from her home near Magnolia Cemetery.

“And we know from the bottles excavated from her house -- that there were 14 different drug stores that she visited to buy pharmaceuticals for her patients in downtown Mobile,” said Knutson.

Meanwhile -- the work continues in the lab. It’s a process that will take up to two years before it’s analyzed and studied more in-depth.

“At the end - we’ll be able to learn more about the past community of Mobile and the culture here,” said Jackson.

The exhibit “Unwritten: Archaeology and Oral History of Jim Crow Mobile” -- officially opens next Friday. September 8th -- and will run through the end of April 2024. The museum is open to the public free of charge 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located on South’s main campus at 6050 USA Drive South, Mobile, AL. Parking for museum visitors is in Lot 303.

