Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers frustrated after system glitch doubles sales tax

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you shopped at Walmart or Sam’s Club Friday, you should probably check your receipt.

The multi-billion dollar retailer mistakenly overcharged it’s customers in Alabama.

The glitch led to a lot of long lines and even more frustration.

Walmart says it mistakenly charged two different sales taxes and in some cases four times the normal grocery sales tax.

According to a statement from a Walmart spokesperson they said,

“Effective Sept. 1, the sales tax rate on food decreased by one percentage point statewide. Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale. We’re asking potentially impacted customers to take their receipts to their nearby stores or clubs for a refund.”

One customer Belinda Freeman walked out expressing her frustration once she saw she was overcharged.

“Well I was in there forever in the line and got my receipt and they charged me four taxes and said they were sorry for the inconvenience it was a glitch,” Freeman explained. “And you can stand in the line and get your money today or come back tomorrow.”

Freeman decided she wouldn’t be waiting any longer and would come back another day.

She’s not the only one. Sade Brown also chose not to wait even longer for a refund.

“They doing a good job because they stopping you at the door and let you know hey we’ll give you your money back,” Brown said. “But the line is super long so I’m not gonna stand in that line but they did say that I could come back anytime and get my money back so it’s no problem with me.”

Brown says she didn’t even know she was overcharged until an employee stopped her.

One out of state customer Barry LeFever says he was thankful FOX10 News pointed the glitch out to him because he didn’t see it.

“No being from out of town or out of state I didn’t know what the tax rate down here was,” LeFever said. “So I’m glad you made comment of it because I wouldn’t have known I was overcharged.”

Late into Friday evening, Walmart says some Alabama stores were still working to fix the problem and hope to have it resolved overnight.

Once again, hold on to your receipts.

