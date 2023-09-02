Why these guys went to prison, but she didn’t

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When a former teacher who had illegal sex with a younger student walked out of court on Tuesday without serving a single day, some became irritated.

“Probation? Seriously?” was one Facebook reaction to Julia Michelle Engle’s fate, two years of supervision and a mandate she register as a sex offender.

Others suggested Engle received favorable treatment when two others who also worked at Dothan High School received stiffer punishment for identical crimes.

A judge gave campus resource officer Lanice Bonds ten years; he served more than a third of that term before his release. Another Dothan High officer, Adrian Folmar, received five years in 2022 and remains imprisoned.

However, the circumstances of their cases differ from Engle’s.

Bonds confessed following his 2013 arrest, so he had little choice but to plead guilty, while in Folmar’s case, his victims testified to his sexual misconduct during his trial.

Engle pleaded guilty only after her attorney, Will Matthews, and prosecutors reached a deal that kept her out of prison.

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office did not comment on that deal, but sources claim there were witness issues. If the 16-year-old who had sex with Engle in a Dothan High classroom and, who is now an adult, refused to testify against his former teacher, it would have been difficult—maybe impossible--to obtain a conviction.

So, making a deal to give Engle probation may have been the only reasonable option for prosecutors when the crimes occurred while she was 29.

The more significant issue of inequality could be the law itself, which makes it a crime for a school employee to have sex with a student under 19, an act passed in 2010 by the Alabama Legislature.

The law concerned a state judge so much that he declared it unconstitutional in 2017, claiming its language is vague.

However, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed that decision, which left intact the School Employee Sex Law.

While making it a crime punishable by up to 20 years for an education employee to have sex with students under 19, it applies to no other profession.

Take Bonds for example. If he had been reassigned from the campus and had sex with the same girl, he would have committed no crime.

Neither does the law address other positions of trust, such as clergy with no age restrictions as long as their partner is at least 16, Alabama’s legal age of consent.

