Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hunt for Montgomery County murder suspect ends with overnight capture

Brandon Earl Kelley has been captured in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery...
Brandon Earl Kelley has been captured in connection to a murder investigation in Montgomery County.(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a murder suspect wanted for a Wednesday morning homicide in Montgomery County has come to an end with his capture early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office information officer Capt. Randy Pollard, Brandon Earl Kelley was taken into custody without incident in the city limits of Montgomery. An exact location was not immediately available.

Pollard said multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in Kelley’s capture, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and its Air One unit, as well as the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The sheriff’s office had been hunting for Kelley since a homicide in the 5000 block of Washington Ferry Road, which happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. No details in the homicide, including the victim’s name or a motive, were immediately available.

In addition to the murder charge, Kelley is facing multiple robbery charges, a burglary charge and three breaking and entering charges.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.
Woman dead after Sunday morning shooting in Selma
Engines on scene of a house fire in Mossy Head
Firefighters respond to electrical fire in Walton County
A new law that went into effect this week enhances penalties for felonies committed to further...
Alabama’s gang prevention law now in effect
Jimmy Buffett passes away at age of 76.
McGill classmate & record producer remember Jimmy Buffett