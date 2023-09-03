McGill classmate & record producer remember Jimmy Buffett

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Known for his laid back beach music - Jimmy Buffett was a port City native. Born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi -- Buffett’s family would eventually move to Mobile.

He attended McGill Institute -- an all boys school then -- Class of 1964. Classmate Terry Ankerson -- points out a young Jimmy Buffett.

“These are our graduation pictures. As you go down through here -- there’s a guy named J. Buffett,” said Ankerson. “Jimmy had quite a reputation -- good guy. He never was a trouble maker -- but he was his own person in a lot of ways.”

Terry doesn’t recall any singing back in high school -- but says Buffett was very involved.

“He was one year track, 2 years McGillian, the M Club, cheerleader,” said Ankerson.

He shows us his cheerleading picture and a picture from their senior prom.

“There is Jimmy -- and there is his momma Peets. Right there on the cover,” said Ankerson.

The music came in to play when Buffett started singing with a group while attending Southern Miss. Ankerson recalls Buffett playing at the Admiral Semmes when he came home for the weekends.

“And people would call around -- and say Jimmy is going to be there... Jimmy is going to be there. Well we’ll all go down and listen to him,” said Ankerson.

Nashville music producer and Mobile native Travis Turk -- recalls his first time meeting Jimmy Buffett.

“I got to know him through his wife, who said she wanted to record some 45s -- those are records with the big hole in the middle. And so we did that. And I liked what he was doing so I invited him to Nashville to see if something could happen there and obviously it did. The short story is -- we came and we made some demos -- and they turned out very well and we got a record deal from it,” recalled Travis Turk, Record Producer, Spare Time Records.

That was in the late 60s -- music success would not happen overnight.

“The music that we were recording at that time was more related to the war at the time, and flower power and hippies -- and his music was like that. But when he moved to Florida -- guess what -- in Key West -- you’ve got boats, you’ve got fishing -- and that is what got his attention -- he started writing about that. He writes what he knows and that’s what he knew -- and that’s what turned the tide,” said Turk.

By the end of the 70s -- Buffett was well on his way. His ‘Changes in Latitudes’ and ‘Margaritaville’ -- showcasing what would become his signature style. But fame never changed him.

“Jimmy was Jimmy -- I’m telling you -- hadn’t changed a bit,” said Ankerson.

Ankerson showed us a picture of him, his wife, and Jimmy at their 25th class reunion. He recalled Jimmy flew from a show, stayed a few hours, then out again the same night.

Ankerson shared an experience at a concert 10 years ago at Pensacola’s Naval Air Museum. He and his wife were standing two rows from the stage.

“We kind of stuck out -- we looked like the grandparents of everyone else standing there. When Jimmy came out he recognized us -- he said McGill ‘64! How are y’all... We were proud -- of course the concert went on,” said Ankerson. “Then came the encore... maybe his third encore song -- he looked at us and said both thumbs up -- good to see y’all -- how are y’all -- then left the stage. Well -- goodness gracious -- it made our month -- because Jimmy Buffett told us hello.”

For Jimmy Buffett it was singing about not only what he knew -- but what he loved that would make him a household name.

“And that’s how you make it -- that’s how you connect with an audience -- and that’s how you connect with somebody who doesn’t know you. You sing something that connects with them and boom -- lightning strikes,” said Turk.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.