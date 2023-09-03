Scattered rain for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spotty showers and storms may occur across the area on Sunday, with the highest coverage of rain and storms being along the coast. A stalled frontal boundary located just offshore is causing a handful of showers and a few thunderstorms. This boundary will shift into the western half of our area on Monday, which means that rain will be most likely in the western half of the FOX10 viewing area on Wednesday. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to remain at or below average across the area, but will warm up through the upcoming week. A ridge of high pressure will move over our area next week, bringing drier and warmer conditions.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances will be highest along the coast on Sunday, and some locally heavy downpours are possible. It is recommended to have rain gear ready if you are out and about. Temperatures on Sunday will be lower due to the rain and clouds, with highs across the area expected to be in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY:

The main area for rain and storms will shift to our Mississippi counties on Monday, while the eastern half of our area will be mostly dry. Temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees in some areas, while areas with rain and storms will remain in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances will decrease next week, and temperatures will begin to rise. High pressure will build in from the east, causing temperatures to increase and rain chances to decrease. Midweek, high temperatures will be in the middle 90s, reaching the upper 90s by the end of the week.

TROPICS:

We are nearing the peak of hurricane season and the Atlantic is very active, but none of the storms seem to be a threat. We will keep an eye on the wave off the coast of Africa, but we have plenty of time to monitor its progress. This wave has a high chance of development as it moves across the Atlantic this week.

BEACHES:

Our coastal areas have the highest chance of rain in the coming days. Keep an eye on the radar with the FOX10 weather app. There you can check live radar and even receive lightning alerts. It is a great tool if you are at the beaches.

The rip current risk at our Gulf Coast beaches is moderate. However, some areas may be upgraded to a high risk if conditions warrant. Be sure to pay attention to beach warning flags and swim near a lifeguard station if possible. Also, pay attention to posted signs and know what to do if you are caught in a rip current.

